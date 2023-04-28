I urge you to vote “No” on the justice center proposal and send the city/county back to the drawing board.

I understand the need for a safe courthouse and jail, but I do not trust the city/county with more money. Their estimation of the cost to homeowners is wildly deceiving. How many homes in the area are actually valued at less than $300,000? They seem unable to manage their money and costs effectively.

For example, we Corvallis residents funded the fire station near 53rd Street and Walnut Boulevard. But alas, it does not function as a fire station, due to no money for staff. They threatened to reduce hours at the Senior Center; we funded their request, and instead, they remodeled the entire thing! The remodeling project on the fire station on Circle Boulevard is $1 million over budget. Lurking in the background is the building/maintenance deficit for Corvallis.

More requests? It currently takes almost five months of my Social Security income to pay for my current property taxes. I say “No” to any more taxes.

Maryanne Clark

Corvallis