After touring our jail a couple months ago, it is very evident that a new one is needed.

For many years, I was a hard “No” when it came to any new bond measures for a new jail build.

After that thorough tour, I was beginning to lean toward a “Yes” in regard to the jail (sort of a rip-off-the-bandage-and-get-it-built mentality), then the Benton County Commissioners decided to (1) increase the amount of the bond by $10 million (2) include $3 million that would go specifically to the homeless problem.

Yes, this city has a huge homeless problem, but this bond measure is to construct a justice center/jail, and all funds requested should go toward this. Sadly, because of both of these items, I am once again urging a “No” vote on this bond measure. The state had funds available specifically for those counties with homeless issues, and the county commissioners didn’t even bother to apply for that money.

Why? Something about its being a bureaucratic hassle. Really? Since when does a governmental agency pass up free money? Sorry, county commissioners, but this jail bond measure is, once again, a hard “No” for me (and I would hope others would vote the same).

Dan Wolfe

Corvallis