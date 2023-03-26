I enjoyed the Sustainability Fair in Corvallis last week. Many wonderful people doing many wonderful things.

It’s unfortunate that even if everyone in the world did the things we talked about there, I doubt it would offset the effects on our world that the current population increase of about 67 million people per year adds to our problems. Yes, 67 million more people every year! Projected world population is expected to grow from 8 billion people today to 10 billion people by 2050.

It’s a problem we apparently can’t talk about. It would label us elitists and racists. The only nation that has ever tried to address the population growth problem is China. I was in China in 2008, where I saw posters exhorting people to embrace the one-child policy for the good of their country. And we condemned them for it.

There are many world charities battling diseases and parasites, saving lives but increasing the world’s population. If there is one charity making birth control available to people around the world to lower population growth, I’ve yet to hear of it. Or one government promoting birth control, other than China’s.

The earth seems to be telling us it can’t support the growing number of humans, particularly if they want to live the good life we have. The cataclysm that is coming will not affect me, but I fear for my grandchildren, even as I turn down my thermostat 2 degrees and plug in my hybrid car to save energy.

John Wolcott

Corvallis