Letter: Writer calls for keeping Rosemond

I agree with Lisa Smith’s “Writer encourages continuing with Rosemond” (Dec. 24). Thank you.

I collect Rosemond’s articles on childrearing and share them with younger family members who need this advice. I learn from his articles and get a laugh out of his wry sense of humor. Rosemond may sound like a grouchy gruff, but his advice is good — he recommends limits, boundaries and setting consequences. This is not always easy to do without getting “hooked,” and Rosemond advises befuddled parents and grandparents on how to achieve loving control.

I have been a teacher most of my life. Young people need adults who believe in them, inspire them, love them, teach them, play with them, but also guide them with boundaries and show them how to do better.

Just like when we were young (ahem!), the energy, inexperience and hormones of youth can be like a car careening down Route 101 without direction or brakes. Loving adults provide the guardrails and teach youngsters how to use the brakes on the curves!

Rosemond shows us the sane middle ground between being afraid of your child, giving into their every whim, and using unreasonable punishment. He tells us that children need to learn to fail and strive again. I think his advice and the way in which he frames it is brilliant. I had very firm but loving parents and am daily grateful for the lessons they taught me. I would be disappointed if the paper discontinued his column.

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis

