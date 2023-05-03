I wanted to express my support for Ben Watts for the Greater Albany Public Schools board.

In a recent newspaper questionnaire, Ben was the only candidate to answer all of the questions with honesty and completeness. This shows his commitment to transparency and his dedication to being fully informed on the issues facing our school district.

Not only is Ben the most qualified candidate in the race, but he is also the most thorough and thoughtful. His answers demonstrate a deep understanding of the challenges facing our schools and a clear plan for addressing them.

I believe that Ben’s experience and expertise make him the ideal candidate to lead our school district. We need someone like Ben on the school board, who is committed to open communication and a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

I urge my fellow voters to support Ben Watts for the GAPS Board.

Alyssa Maciel

Albany