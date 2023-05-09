Eminent domain! Where is the public outrage? Forget “fairly compensated.”

The county has taken someone’s private property based on an arbitrary decision about a hoped-for jail. This is beyond disgusting.

Again a controversial issue is placed on the ballot in an off election year so that it can pass with only 25% of the voters, which the county will then celebrate as a landslide victory at its champagne toast.

The old tried-and-true city blackmail threat to close the senior center/pool/library has been modified by the county-hired consultants to not discuss future taxes or jail cells but to put the emphasis on programs and the homeless. What’s the next incentive, a free Bi-Mart gift card?

The 2-140 presentation has had more sleight of hand than a Las Vegas magic show. Moving cost estimates, unrealistic tax estimate examples, promises not etched in stone. Don’t fall for these tactics. We already raise taxes 3% a year with no justification.

Despite recent letters equating the new tax to your coffee expenditures, putting a lien on your home to pay rising taxes is not a way to make home ownership more affordable. Nor does using this land align with a green county/city concept.

Vote "No" on Measure 2-140.

Christian R. Gross

Corvallis