Letter: Writer appalled by sanitizing history

I find the current campaign to sanitize the teaching of American history appalling. Exploring the truth about the United States has become an act of sabotage in some states.

Accurately shared, history reveals who we are and what we carry, knowingly or not. It can be amusing, inspiring or horrific, but it is always informative.

I grew up in Menlo Park, California, and recently learned that it should have been named Menlough Park. In 1854, the sign over a gate to 1,700 acres bought by two Irishmen didn’t have room for the longer word (meaning lakeside), so it was shortened. Thus, a section of the Rancho de las Pulgas became Menlo Park.

I haven’t found much about the Indigenous people, the Ohlone. By the mid-1800s, much like tribes in Oregon, they had been decimated by European diseases and driven from their lands and way of life.

Online histories trace families with Indigenous and Mexican heritage. I forget that California was part of Mexico for at least as long as it has been a state.

I am thankful for the Oregon Historical Society and its excellent quarterly journal. If the history sanitizers succeed, we will produce a generation that believes in fairy tales. And there will be no happy endings.

Nick Houtman

Corvallis

