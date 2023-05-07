What do you think? Rehabilitation is the difference.

In the past, I voted each time against the funding of a new jail. This time, I advocate for voting “Yes” on 2-140. The difference this time is the focus on rehabilitation and the benefit not only for the public safety, but also for the individual who will be incarcerated.

This bill is not a panacea, yet mental health, homelessness, and family and child welfare will be addressed. There will be less recidivism and more hope.

Benton County needs a new jail and justice system center. Many in the community will be called on to help with these ideals.

In addition, we need a plan for using our stately, old, beautiful but inadequate county courthouse. So the Benton County commissioners have another task that needs to be addressed.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis