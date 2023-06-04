Have you noticed some recent hazy skies in Corvallis?

In spite of our wet Willamette Valley spring this year and a healthy snowpack in the Cascades, fire and smoke maps indicate our air quality was negatively affected in early May by devastating wildfires in Alberta, Canada. Climate change blows in from all directions, in all seasons.

Growth in renewable energy continues to accelerate, yet worldwide carbon pollution increased to a new record high last year (Christian Science Monitor, March 15, 2023).

It’s urgent that we enact policy to decrease carbon pollution as quickly as possible in order to reach our goals for net zero emissions. And economic experts agree that carbon pricing is one of the most effective ways to do this.

Multiple countries around the world have already set up carbon pricing, including some of our most important trading partners, such as Canada and the European Union.

As an example of one of many benefits of carbon pricing, Citizens’ Climate Lobby reports that a majority of households in Canada are receiving more money in carbon dividends than they paid out for increased energy costs. This could happen here in the U.S. too!

Write or call your members of Congress and ask for their support for a strong carbon fee and dividend policy that will send carbon cashback payments back to American households, create jobs and protect public health.

Karen Jones

Corvallis