Response to “As I See It: The Land Conservation and Development Commission,” May 17:

Ron Green believes we have done very little to clean up the environment. But in fact we have done a great deal. Air and water are much cleaner today than 30 years ago. Autos are much cleaner-burning. We have added windmills and solar power and are trying to end coal-fired generators.

As for other countries doing a better job, look to China. China is still building coal-fired generators. Also China has some of the most polluted air on earth.

We get better at taking care of Mother Earth, but I would not depend on the rest of the world to help.

Jack Cox

Millersburg