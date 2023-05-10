Re: “LBCC faculty decry cuts,” April 30:

It seems to me the wrong people have been let go at Linn-Benton Community College — and the wrong programs have been cut!

Criminal justice and computer science programs are needed right now. The library is also a very important part of the college. Why are cuts made to longtime faculty members or persons of color? Leaving only a part-time Spanish-speaking student in the library while laying off the rest of the long-term Spanish-speaking staff there also seems strange.

How audacious of management to give themselves a raise of $310,780 on April 19 and then announce staff cuts a short time later! Management should be working on ways of increasing enrollment — and get a raise after that!

I have heard registration fees here and at state colleges are higher than in other states, and it seems to me that if the fees were lowered, there would be a lot more students registering at LBCC. I realize state funding is also necessary, but we also need lower, affordable fees. Maybe even discounts for seniors, too, like they used to have!

I remember when Linn-Benton first opened, and how great it was to have a college here that offered classes that could be transferred to four-year colleges, or to get good training here for better jobs, or perhaps just learn something new! We have watched them grow and add many different classes and programs. I certainly would hate to see LBCC have to close!

Priscilla Stratton

Albany