Letter: Working at putting a price on carbon

One day long ago, someone discovered that coal would burn — probably a woman who picked up a chunk while gathering firewood and tossed it into her cooking fire that night.

She noticed that coal burned hotter and longer than firewood, so she needed less fuel to cook supper. Life became easier, and word quickly spread.

Of course she didn’t know that she was burning carbon captured by trees millions of years ago. Nor could she foresee that the released carbon dioxide would remain in the air for thousands of years, trapping heat and raising earth’s temperature. But even if she had known, she would have burned coal anyway because her reward was immediate and her contribution to global warming was tiny.

Today, we understand the global effects of burning fossil carbon, whether coal, oil or natural gas, but we burn it anyway because our benefits are immediate — warm, well-lighted homes and convenient transportation — and our personal contribution to global warming is tiny.

But with everyone on earth wanting these benefits, “tiny” multiplied by billions quickly becomes a very large number. Perhaps that ancient woman should have started a GoFundMe account and required payments from every future fossil fuel user to reduce carbon emissions and encourage innovation.

It’s too late for that now, but putting a price on carbon would be the next best thing. The Citizens’ Climate Lobby is working toward this goal.

Larry Barden and Teresa Welch

Corvallis

