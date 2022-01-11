Letter: Work for the health of our planet

As we enter the new year, I would urge all who contemplate the meaning of good health to think in holistic terms.

We can have the best diets in the world, exercise assiduously, etc., but if the air we breathe (now apparently filled with dangerous micro-particles) is not clean, our water not free of contaminants, and the soil that grows our food poisoned with wastes and fertilizers, optimal health will elude us.

For those mired in poverty, living in food deserts, struggling merely to maintain good health is virtually unattainable. The constant stress to stay dry and warm, obtain sufficient food and stay clean absorbs all the efforts of people without shelter. Such individuals often wind up in the emergency room or, worse, die lonely deaths, especially in the cold winter months.

For those who have homes but are financially one step away from eviction, paying for any form of health care is a luxury; they will simply avoid doctors. Others will seek help but risk bankruptcy in so doing.

No society can call itself civilized while families live in tents along river banks or deny themselves medicine in order to buy food.

We must continue to press our legislators to enact universal health care.

A great healing is needed. A great helping hand is needed.

I urge all to do what they can to aid those less fortunate and not cease to work individually and collectively for the health of our planet.

Tessa Green

Albany

