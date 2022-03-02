Letter: Wonder where CEOs get their money?

I’m writing in response to the commentary by Nina Schaefer, “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-based health coverage,” published Feb. 20 and extolling the virtues of employer-based health insurance(!).

Let’s address the fact the United States has the majority of personal bankruptcy cases caused by medical bills. The majority of those people had insurance. Do you know how many other advanced nations have medical bankruptcies? None. How about the many workers who aren’t supplied with health insurance? Nearly all low-income workers have no medical insurance, and don’t make enough money to buy it on exchanges set up during Obamacare rollout.

Are you aware many employers can no longer afford real medical insurance and so opt to “self-insure” and do so without clearly knowing they’re doing that? If a smaller employer gets a couple seriously ill or injured employees, that’s all they’ve funded for the year. It can (and does) bankrupt employers, and then where is your health insurance? Not there when you need it? Yep.

Let’s remember we are a community, and the service of supplying health care is something we are all going to benefit from and ensure all of us can get what we need when we need it. Have you ever wondered where the insurance CEOs get the money for their private jets and many homes? Why, from you, dear insuree. Is that what we really want?

We’re all better off when everyone has the health care they need. Health care for all!

Shelley Ries

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0