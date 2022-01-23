Letter: Willamette Park not accessible to all

I would like to offer another comment about the access road into Willamette Park; this one concerns accessibility.

I have lived within walking distance of the park for over 35 years. Throughout this time I have regularly enjoyed the beauty of the trails in this area, especially the paved riverfront path. This in spite of the fact that the easiest entrance to the park meant walking on the access road to get there.

I now use a wheelchair and cannot negotiate the gravel and potholes on this section. Without a sidewalk into the park, I either have to drive a car two blocks to the park, at greater carbon output, or must forgo use of this neighborhood asset. Filling in the potholes with more gravel will not improve accessibility.

Dustin Kassman

Corvallis

