This November, Corvallis voters are going to be asked to vote on the City Livability Services Local Option Levy (Measure No. 2-141).

The city of Corvallis informs us on its website that if the measure passes, the tax rate will not change, and if it fails, the tax rate will be reduced by $1.07. The tax rate is just part of the tax computation.

I calculate that if the measure passes, the property tax change in 2024 for Corvallis property owners will most likely be a 6.09% increase (the 3% annual increases in assessed value in 2023 and 2024) more than they paid in 2022.

I calculate that if the measure fails, the property tax change in 2024 for Corvallis property owners will most likely be a 0.35% increase or a 4.66% decrease, depending on the tax code area (the 3% annual increase in assessed value in 2023 and 2024 and the decrease in tax rate in 2024) compared to what they paid in 2022.

And, since property taxes are a cost to a landlord, they will be passed on to their renters.

Does the voter choose to minimize the cost of housing by minimizing property taxes? Or does the voter spend that money on social services, the public library and recreation?

Which has the higher priority, keeping housing costs down or providing social, library and recreation services?

In my opinion, keeping housing costs down has the higher priority, which is why I will be voting against this levy.

John Detweiler

Corvallis