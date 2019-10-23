I really enjoyed reading today's paper and the story of the declining readership of our local papers. The people on the panel, including our very own editor, lamented on the declining subscriptions and having to lay off staff. I have personally talked with Mike McInally and his liberal views on the editorial page and cartoons. At that time he tried to convince me that he was being fair and even-handed. The problem was I had cut out two weeks of editorial cartoons beforehand and showed him out of 14 cartoons only one could be construed as conservative.
And looking at the article on the memorial service for a tree with only 120 people? Someone riding against traffic and then screaming racism. People are getting tired of all the liberal garbage this paper spews out from everything Trump does is bad to not covering stories of legislative problems with sexual harassment and our governor's failings. The moderator was spot on when he said people should vote with their pocketbooks. We do and are tired of the local paper trashing things we care about.
Steve Nofgizer
Tangent (Oct. 22)