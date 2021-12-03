Letter: Why does pro-life end at birth?

Arthur Allen says women should remain pregnant because “many families want to raise a child” (Oct. 26).

Luckily for these families, there are more than 100,000 children in the foster care system waiting to be adopted. More than 20,000 foster kids age out of care each year without having found a family, increasing their likelihood to experience homelessness, incarceration and unemployment.

When forced to remain pregnant when she doesn’t have the emotional, financial or social support in place to raise the baby well, a woman experiences far more stress during pregnancy. This affects the lifelong health of the baby, who will then need more support later in life.

Half of abortions in the U.S. are performed on moms, meaning they’re aware of the resources a child requires and don’t feel adequately supported in raising another one. The U.S. lags behind most developed countries in programs that support pregnant mothers, babies and children.

Republican lawmakers consistently support corporate welfare and tax breaks for the wealthy, to the tune of many trillions of dollars; yet many claim it’s too expensive to fund programs that help feed, house, educate and heal children.

Programs that ensure the safety and well-being of children (and the adults they will become) are truly pro-life and would prompt many women to continue their pregnancies.

It is dumbfounding that some conflate anti-abortion with pro-life, voting for policies that both restrict pre-viable abortions and restrict support for these former fetuses once they’re born. Why does pro-life end at birth for these voters?

Angela Johnson

Corvallis

