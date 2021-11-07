Letter: Why do they need so much space?

Recent information is that the Great Albany Public School Board is mulling over the moving of its district offices into Central Elementary School and then busing the current and future Central students to another school building.

This is wrong on my levels. Briefly, remember that threat several decades ago of closing Central School because it failed to meet current building codes? That threat caused anxiety for many families of elementary-aged children who lived within walking distance of Central. But after listening to the subsequent uproar, GAPS managed to find the money to fix the building into compliance.

Then not so long ago, GAPS decided to change Central School from grades K-5 to grades K-3, and bus grades 4 and 5 to what is now called Sister School. What a continuing disaster than has proven to be for families who have closely aged children from grades K-5.

GAPS: Please quit messing around with Central School. Put it back into serving all K-5 students within its district, then leave it alone.

Old wisdom states “Two wrongs never make a right.”

As a footnote: When the current GAPS administration office building is sized up against the hugely larger Central School building, why is there so much need for that space?

Ellen West Lilja

Albany

