Why did the Greater Albany Public Schools Budget Committee refuse to let the public comment on the proposed budget when it had advertised that input would be allowed?

Its refusal led to unnecessary drama. The notice on the school website read “May 24: Budget Committee receives public input.” Members of the public in attendance included students and staff who thought they’d be allowed to speak.

At the agenda item “Discussion/Questions,” the chair fielded questions from committee members, which were answered by the superintendent and staff.

After their questions had been addressed, a committee member asked if the public would now be allowed to ask questions. When an answer wasn’t forthcoming, an audience member rose from her seat, stating she had something to say. Instead of listening to her comments, a GAPS board member loudly told her to sit down.

She stated that the meeting had been advertised as allowing for public input. Chaos and shouting continued; one board member walked out, and another asked Superintendent Gardner to do something, which led to Gardner texting the Albany Police Department and the chair calling a five-minute recess.

When the committee reconvened, it didn’t address the community member but instead abruptly made and passed motions to accept the proposed budget, and adjourned the meeting.

Is this the way you want your school district to operate? Not valuing the input of the public and calling the police to remove someone who posed no physical threat but simply wanted the opportunity to address the committee?

Susan Leonard

Albany