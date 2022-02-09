Letter: Why aren't the streetlights on?

Is there a streetlight energy shortage on Northwest Sycamore Avenue between Janssen Street and Highland Drive?
Part of my morning commute and nightly dog walking is on this stretch of street. There are several streetlights on this route, but they are never on. On my Feb. 5 dog walk, I had to keep Willow (my dog) on a shorter leash than usual because I simply could not see her beyond about 5 feet.
I believe the purpose of having these lights is to illuminate the road and sidewalks for safety and visibility. Why aren’t they on?
James Hutchinson
Corvallis