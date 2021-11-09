Letter: Why are we taking other regions' trash?

When did Benton County become the dumping ground for much of Northwest Oregon?

The origin of the current landfill was the garbage dump for the old Camp Adair military base. I have seen it go from a local dump to its current evolution into a regional landfill. I have seen its lifespan go from 50 years to the current estimate of only 12 or fewer, and that in less than the last decade.

I have no confidence in Republic Services’ estimates that expanding south would increase the landfill’s lifespan much. Who is going to pay for the maintenance of the site when it has to stop accepting trash? Where will we take our trash, most likely at a much higher cost, when it closes? Will the daily tanker truckloads of leachate stop, allowing a buildup that might eventually start leaking into the local water table?

Why are we taking the trash of other regions not in my backyard? Is Republic Services really interested in working toward a green planet, or are they just building up the next toxic waste site for our children to deal with when they close it down and walk away? I would like to see some answers to those questions before agreeing to any kind of expansion as Republic Services proposes.

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0