An unidentified community member, unhappy with the wholly noncommercial operation of Roadside Moon (“Little free pantry draws city opposition,” June 11), complained to the city of Corvallis.

In turn, the city wrote Amy Crevola, benevolent creator of this “little free pantry,” that the operation must be closed within 30 days, for it violates city code. This ultimatum was issued by the Corvallis Community Development Department.

The Corvallis Community Development Department characterized Roadside Moon as a home business, which it is not. It went on nevertheless, to list that code’s prohibitions. Among them are exterior displays, commercial activity, excessive traffic and noise.

These are all associated with commercial garage and estate sales; yet they are held. A drive-by in the Roadside Moon neighborhood is sufficient to make one wonder about the validity of the complaint.

The Crevola home/Roadside Moon was once in a neighborhood of similar small homes. Now the area is dominated by multistoried apartment buildings. Noise and excessive traffic are hardly concerns attributable to the less fortunate folks who straggle by Roadside Moon in a search for their necessities.

I find it difficult to believe that the apartment dwellers are aware of those neighborhood visitors.

Who, then, initiated this attack on the meaningful efforts undertaken by the goodhearted Amy Crevola? I’d like to believe that it’s only an individual’s gripe and not anything more.

It seems that no good deed goes unpunished.

Mike Wolf

Corvallis