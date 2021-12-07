Letter: Who decides what prices should be?

Inflation: an increase in the cost (price) of goods or services.
Who decides what those prices should be? Government? Businesses? Think about it.
Rachel Nichols
Albany
Inflation: an increase in the cost (price) of goods or services.
Who decides what those prices should be? Government? Businesses? Think about it.
Rachel Nichols
Albany
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
It is difficult to understand the verdict handed down in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
This letter is being written on the day after Thanksgiving, the day now known as Native American Heritage Day.
God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons.” …
This is in response to Stan Sahnow’s letter of Nov. 25 (“We must continue challenging the lie”).
In the editorial column of Nov. 12 titled “Coffin Butte expansion should be approved,” it states that about 12% of the trash comes from Benton…
To true Oregonians it will always be the Civil War game!
It’s On Us Corvallis, a project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, aims to build community and help the local economy through food by …
Arthur Allen says women should remain pregnant because “many families want to raise a child” (Oct. 26).
Hello, everyone. I would like to thank everyone for their generous donations for a well-needed vacation. It meant a lot to me.
The “High Cost of Leadership” article contains a couple of misconceptions on the part of some of the Greater Albany Public Schools Board members.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.