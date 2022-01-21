Letter: Who are the other 489,820 people?

Robert Corl (“Trump voters have been brainwashed,” Jan. 16) tells us that the disease pool in Oregon consists of the 1,448,000 unvaccinated people scattered throughout the state.

He then posits that this pool is made up of Trump voters who have all been brainwashed into not believing science and medicine.

It must be noted, however, that Mr. Trump received but 958,180 votes in Oregon. Besides the premise that all 958,120 have refused vaccination being absolutely preposterous, one must ask who are the other 489,820 people in the disease pool, Mr. Corl? Are they all the sons and daughters of Trump voters who would likewise have voted for Mr. Trump if only they had reached 18 years of age?

Or is it possible, just remotely possible, that the pool also includes some number of gullible Biden voters who have been brainwashed into believing his falsehoods, such as that he would govern as a moderate and that he would keep the country well stocked with COVID-19 tests and medications?

John Brenan

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0