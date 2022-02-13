Letter: When you're in a hole, stop digging

To the editor: Please take an editorial stand to support the “Reach Code” bill (SB 1518) in the current legislative session.

Current state law is holding back communities from enacting a more robust energy efficiency standard for new homes and buildings. Please support Corvallis and other locations that want to choose to require every new building to be energy-efficient to the maximum amount possible.

Corvallis is looking at annexing several acres of buildable land. Buildings often are used for 50 to 100 years. Concerned people in Corvallis are asking for the choice of a stronger building code for energy efficiency now.

It’s also about affordable housing — making our homes and workplaces more efficient reduces energy use, which can help save money on energy bills, along with decreasing climate pollution.

As Governor Inslee in Washington says, when you’re in a hole, you should stop digging. The least we can do is ensure all new homes and buildings are maximally energy-efficient. Please endorse passage of SB 1518 to give our communities the choice by passing the Reach Code bill this year. Thank you.

Marjorie Stevens

Corvallis

