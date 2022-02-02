Letter: When citizens speak up, leaders follow

I would like to thank Dr. Barry Reeves for sharing his opinion on how our nation can combat homelessness in a thoughtful and forceful essay published in the Jan. 26 edition (“What would a program to eliminate homelessness look like?”).

He called on the U.S. president to declare that the unhoused among us are in fact internal refugees, and that this national emergency crisis requires coordinated measures and sustained resources, under an Internal Refugee Relief and Comprehensive Care model.

Getting anything done at the federal level seems an unsurmountable task in these political times. But how about our own city/county/state leaders declaring such a resolution, and actually activating similar emergency measures to eliminate homelessness right in our own backyards?

Once again, thank you, Dr. Reeves! It’s not impossible. When citizens speak up, leaders follow.

Chinh Le

Corvallis

