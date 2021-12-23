Letter: What if we raise the bar instead?

I am saddened by the current plan for detracking math in the Corvallis School District, and feel the district is moving forward without input from teachers, students or parents, and without any real data to show that the plan will work.

For example, the Algebra Grade 8 model proposed will cover only one-third of the topics in traditional Algebra I. In my opinion, it will not prepare students well for math classes in high school or college. A second example is that fewer students are projected to take Advanced Placement calculus, which will put CSD students at a disadvantage in college. In short, CSD is bringing down the math level for all.

It is noted that girls and some students of color have smaller numbers in advanced math classes. But CSD has no real data (i.e., improved state test scores) to prove that detracking will accomplish this. How about if we raise the bar for all instead?

Marganne Huang, math teacher at Franklin K-8 School and Cheldelin Middle School

Corvallis

