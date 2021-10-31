 Skip to main content
Letter: What criminal ever obeys any law?
Mr. Chinh Le's letter (Oct. 24 Democrat-Herald, “We must not stay a silent majority”) claims “unregulated gun ownership” as the main cause of gun deaths in the U.S.

What?

Perhaps he means “unlawful gun ownership.”

Because lawful gun ownership is virtually all regulated and checked with background checks by authorities, certainly in most states, including those whose big cities have all the violent gang shootings.

Those mostly gang shootings referenced are done by criminals who get firearms through criminal channels and by stealing them.

Obviously if these criminals and gangs are willing to steal and unlawfully get firearms and commit shootings, they certainly would ignore any regulations, existing or new.

Shooting someone not in self-defense is a criminal act everywhere, and they know it.

So the shootings Mr. Chinh Le talks about are criminal acts, period! What criminal or hoodlum ever obeys any law?

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

 

