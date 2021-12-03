Letter: What about the next Kyle Rittenhouse?

God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons.” —Genesis 1:14, King James Version

Hmm, “signs in the heavens.”

I’ve driven around Corvallis enough to know there are people who can’t read a stop sign, let alone signs in the heavens.

And there are those who can’t read the signs of change either.

Let me help.

There is a sign in our culturally political heaven that would at first seem trifling but could have striking effects. It has a name.

Kyle Rittenhouse.

“To everything there is a season and a time and place under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3, KJV

Like Trump, Rittenhouse is a construct of our time made from the whole cloth of political deception, and if he’s the personification of vigilante justice, then it was his time and place, made possible by the political left.

And once again rioting, burning and destruction in the streets of Portland, in protest of Rittenhouse’s acquittal, by protesters who themselves will not be held accountable for violence they cause.

Rittenhouse is nothing more than what you could expect from a time and place where law and order are held back, favoring lawlessness for political gain, political imprisonment without warrant and open illegal migration.

It’s hard to condemn vigilante justice when it’s all you got.

And worse, what about the next Rittenhouse?

A sign in our heaven that many can’t or won’t see.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

