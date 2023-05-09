I’m writing in response to the newspaper’s editorial “A tale of two counties” (April 23).

The editorial praised Linn County for asking the governor to give Linn County more money to address homelessness, and criticized Benton County for not also “applying” for the money. The problem? It’s a fiction that “applications” of some sort were being considered.

The governor and Legislature had adopted a plan for the distribution of state funds to address homelessness, and Linn County wanted more money. No doubt they could use more money, but the ask was more about politics than doing something meaningful about homelessness.

Fortunately, Benton County is taking real action to address the interrelated problems of homelessness, public safety and behavioral health. The commissioners know our jail is too small; we place people in jails outside Benton County where they’re separated from friends and family; and we lack the facilities needed to offer effective services for those who need help. This why the commissioners referred Measure 2-140 to the voters.

If we approve the measure, we can finally develop the facilities required for people to receive the help needed to build stable, healthy lives. We can respond in a more humane way to people with a mental illness and people who are homeless. And we’ll have what our community deserves: Facilities and services that keep us safe, change lives for the better, and reflect our commitment to fairness and justice.

Jim Moorefield

Corvallis