I am not writing about the merits of the upcoming the safety/jail bond measure (2-140), but rather what we, the property owners, would be committing to financially.

This $110 million measure says the cost will be $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The measure states this amounts to $142 for the average homeowner. This sound reasonable enough.

Two questions, though: How many years does it take to pay off the bonds? And will the homeowner see an increase above the $142?

Looking at the $199.9 million 2018 school bond may shed some light on these two questions. Looking at my 2023 property tax bill, I see the advertised rate of the measure of about $1.90 has not changed. However, in 2021, the school bond cost was about $400 for our house. In 2023, the cost was $450. The $50 increase in two years is the result of the increase of the assessed value.

The other question is, How long will I see the two large bond payments on our property tax bill? I checked with the Corvallis School District and found the final payment on the 2018 bonds will be in June of 2038. That would make my cost in 2038 $800, just for the school bond.

The payback period for the current measure is not to exceed 31 years from issuance. That means the new bond might not be paid off until 2054.

We will be making payments for these bonds for decades.

Bob Hazleton

Corvallis