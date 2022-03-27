Letter: We want no more than 45K people

On Feb. 27, the paper published an “As I See It” column Karyle Butcher wrote titled “What kind of community do we want?”

She stated that there’s a disconnect between what we say we want and how we respond to housing developments. But I believe we are very clear about what we want. We want a small, manageable, peaceful community.

Ms. Butcher suggests we need thousands more homes, which means tens of thousands more people.

I would suggest that we want to see the houseless housed. But they can’t afford the $400,000 to $500,000 homes developers are willing to create. The only kind of housing we need is studio apartments and tiny houses we can give to the homeless.

But we must also recognize that the housing problem is really a symptom of a much greater problem: overpopulation! In 1950 the human population on earth was 250 billion. Seventy years later it is 750 billion. Tripled in just one lifetime. Not coincidentally, that’s the same timing as the steep increase in climate change for our planet.

So, I would answer Ms. Butcher’s question by saying, “We want less development of expensive homes, the creation of low-cost housing to give to the houseless, and a population size of about 45,000 in Corvallis, and about 3 billion on the planet.”

I hope the City Council, the Planning Commission and everyone else will read "Better, Not Bigger” by Eben Fodor and “Small Is Beautiful” by E.F. Shumacher. Because, truly, less will be more.

Mark Weiss

Corvallis

