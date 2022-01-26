Letter: 'We the people,' not 'We the elite'

It is said the devil is in the details.

So is the truth. And both situations are problematic at best. Essential details can be hidden, manipulated or interpreted to suit an end. And the idea of my truth or your truth isn’t necessarily the truth.

Consider education. Education doesn’t teach truths, it teaches events and circumstance. Not context, motivations, necessities, opportunity, intents or needs and concerns. There’s not enough time, insight or grasp on the part of education for truths. And nowhere is the lack of truth in education more damning than in race studies.

Ever wonder why there’s a critical race theory as opposed to critical race history or critical race studies or critical race facts? That’s because there’s more myth than fact to a theory, and people need myth more than fact.

When slavery was an actual part of the United States of America, and not when we were a colony of the British Empire or fighting for our freedom, independence and sovereignty, less than 10% of the populace of the U.S. supported slavery in any fashion. Those who did were unrestrained socialist Democrats, bigoted politicians and elitist business people.

Jim Crow state laws and the Ku Klux Klan were their way of maintaining oppression. Those people still exist.

Remember, not all those who agree with you are your friends, and not all those who disagree with you are your enemies.

The phrase is “We the people,” not “We the elite” or “We the politicians.”

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0