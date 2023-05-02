I was in favor of 2-140.

It seemed easy to support, would help homeless people, provide a needed bigger and better jail, and improve mental health. Plus there were the glossy ads in my mailbox with the big list of endorsers, a list that included leaders I respect. I could just let my community leaders do my thinking for me and be done with it.

Then I began to wonder whether some of those endorsers might also be going along with 2-140 in the same way I had. Our elected representatives certainly feel more pressure than we voters do to support the measure. Are they still glad they went on record to support it?

Because I have been reading new information on the funding and services of 2-140, I thought some more. I have concluded that it is a wish list for a project that is not well thought out. It neither helps the homeless nor seriously improves our terrible mental health care situation.

It builds a bigger and better jail as it saddles the community with an enormous price tag, which may then actually undermine our financial ability to address these other crucial needs. We shouldn’t vote for this.

Cheryl Stevenson

Corvallis