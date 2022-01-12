Letter: We should rename it 'Mount Trashmore'

One wonders why so much of the solid waste generated by Northwest Oregon ends up in the Coffin Butte Landfill site.

Fully two-thirds comes from the Portland and Marion County area. At least the Portland solid waste could be sent to the Arlington Landfill.

With the expansion request in limbo, there is nothing to prevent Republic Services from continuing to accept solid waste from whoever wants to go to the expense of hauling it to Benton County. At the current rate the dump should be full probably much sooner than predicted. I would hope this crisis would spark serious discussion on alternatives to landfills, but the central location of the site makes it a strong argument for expansion.

Why do they propose to expand south when there is open land to the west? Hide the expansion behind the current mountain of trash. Why does it have to be across the road from an environmentally sensitive wildlife refuge and less than a mile from a growing community? One also hopes the trust fund to maintain the current site in perpetuity is going to be enough.

Maybe we should just petition to rename Coffin Butte “Mount Trashmore,” install a gondola car ride to the top and use the income to defray the added cost of future solid waste disposal.

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

