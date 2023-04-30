I understand the need for a new emergency operations center, sheriff’s office, courthouse and jail facility, but doubt that Measure 2-140 is the right answer for enhancing community safety and for supporting our mentally challenged and homeless individuals.

As currently proposed, out of the $110 million bond, only $1.5 million and $3 million will be allocated to the youth mental health facility and homeless navigation center, respectively, while building a new 120-bed jail, including adjacent structures to support correctional programs, would receive $64 million.

This means that we are being asked to vote for a down-payment of nearly $536,000 per jail bed!

Pay more per jail bed than for the price of a single-family home in Benton County — really? And this simple math does not even figure in the inflationary construction costs and staff needed to administer expanded services.

Even if the new jail facility can be used to better shelter and rehabilitate individuals while in custody, medical studies have shown that these temporary interventions seldom lead to improved long-term outcomes.

Mental illness and drug addiction need to be decoupled from the criminal “justice” roundabout, and health cannot be assured unless one has a stable, reliable roof over one’s head. Housing First!

Measure 2-140 is an expansive jail bond wrapped in a thin cloth of human services. Think how many vulnerable individuals and families would benefit if we invest in real, affordable community housing, and in training and retaining committed social workers.

Back to the drawing board, please!

Chinh Le

Corvallis