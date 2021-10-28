Letter: We should all pay the taxes we owe

I’m a retired certified public accountant with a lot of experience dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and the tax code.

With respect to Nancy Baker’s Oct. 20 letter, the Biden proposal for bank reporting on personal and business accounts calls for an annual report of total receipts and expenditures exceeding $600 per year. It doesn’t involve details of individual transactions, just total activity. And the purpose is to enable the IRS to spot activity that might include unreported income.

Because of all the fuss about it, there is a proposal to increase the $600 threshold to $10,000. But again, no details are reported, just totals for the year.

As for the IRS attaching bank accounts, that happens only when people refuse to pay what they owe after full due process. When someone is able to evade their taxes, the rest of us have to make up the difference or add to the national debt.

The IRS is the only agency of government that I’m aware of that generates more revenue than it spends. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that an increase in the IRS budget for enforcement and collection of $20 billion would increase tax revenues by $60 billion, a 3-to-1 ratio. Some other estimates go as high as 10 to 1. We should all pay what we owe.