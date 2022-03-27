Letter: We no longer trust the highest court

Thank you for publishing the March 15 commentary by Carl Leubsdorf on the right-leaning makeup of our federal court judiciary.

During the campaign of Donald Trump there was, sadly, too little attention paid to his potential impact on the appointment of judges at all levels of the system. And now we have a bench overflowing with white men who are inclined to make the kind of decisions like the one allowing the egregious Texas law banning most all abortions to remain in effect, pending further challenge.

Given the “youth” and the virility of the current Supreme Court justices, even after Judge Jackson’s confirmation, SCOTUS will remain “ideologically to the right of the country.”

The possibility of expanding the number of justices who sit on the Supreme Court is an idea that is ripe for serious discussion. Urge your senator to co-sponsor the Judiciary Act of 2021 (S. 1141/HR 2584), which will expand the Supreme Court by four justices. Americans no longer trust the highest court in the land; expanding it to rebalance it is the only solution.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

