Letter: We need to watch these legislators

Those of us in Oregon (who are awake...) need to look at HB 4079, presently being contemplated in our Oregon legislature, initiated by Democrat Brad Witt.

This bill is to provide a of $750-per-month debit card to Oregon homeless.

The costs are to be passed on to Oregonians in the form of a 3% sales tax. Once we become inundated, you realize 3% will not be enough!

A slick plan by the legislators to force a sales tax on us after years of Oregonians’ voting down a sales tax.

If you pay someone $750 a month to not work and live on the street, how is that improving Oregon?

It is time for common sense to come to Oregon. We need to watch these legislators way more carefully.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

