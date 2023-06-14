The report of a Congressional listening session with farmers and foresters (“Local farmers share wish list,” June 3 edition) shows off the hypocrisy of these natural resource beneficiaries of federal largess.

They complain of difficulties they face as the result of climate change — unpredictable weather, new pests and plant diseases, loss of timber and damage to crops from forest fires and smoke, etc.

Then they ask for government protection from the damage they are creating to the environment by their unsustainable industrial extraction practices.

Rep. LaMalfa says, “We like our gas stoves … and our combustion vehicles,” and reminds us “that carbon dioxide is only .04% of our atmosphere.” Well, you can keep your gas stoves and combustion vehicles, but if you do, you can expect more wildfires, droughts, floods and unpredictable weather.

And if we want to maintain a climate that allows human civilization to continue beyond the next few decades, we need to stop using fossil fuels and work at getting atmospheric carbon dioxide down below .04%.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis