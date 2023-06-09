I’m grateful for Robert Bailey’s paean (“Happy 50th birthday to Senate Bill 100,” May 28) to the farsighted folks who helped ensure Oregon’s landscape would be protected from sprawl.

Unfortunately, the current legislature has backslidden on a bill to place a moratorium on the number of and expansion plans for factory farms. Reduced air quality, more groundwater pollution, inhumane treatment in the lives of the animals exploited, toxic waste threats, and possibly harmful working conditions plague that industry. Fans of red states may even try to open our door for children to toil in those environments.