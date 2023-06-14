Violence and the fruit of the Spirit are at odds with each other.

Violence and the virtues of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control are incompatible. Violence is borne of a disregard for these virtues, though the assault on them is celebrated in our narcissistic culture.

Violence, and, as some contend, gun violence is a scourge that will be solved only by controlling guns. I’m not so sure, for many reasons, though I agree, as the Constitution states, they should be regulated. I see no reason for assault weapons. Nonetheless, many see gun control as the solution.

What is missing from the discussion, it seems to me, is a fundamental cure based on a question: Why are some people inclined to kill innocent people?

Guns have been a part of our society for eons, yet few gun owners have that inclination. Guns sure don’t. Thus, guns are not the fundamental problem.

For the answer why, there is ample evidence that spiritual decay, the collapse of the family, an escalating crisis of meaning and purpose that disregards the transcendent while worshiping the self, the pathologizing of the human condition, and unmoored, anguished and empty lives are the fuel for predatory violence. Not guns.

For a solution, I propose the fruit of the Spirit. For that, we need simply to reach.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis