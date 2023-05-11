I was gobsmacked by an editorial cartoon recently in the paper.

Biden is hitting Uncle Sam with “paddles” of inflation, open borders, corruption and the Green New Deal.

When you take each paddle separately, the nonsense is evident. Yes, we are having modest inflation. But employment is high, and wages and salaries are rising while price rises are slowing. I’d love space to refute the other nonsense in that cartoon; what is the paper sinking to?

In truth, the Democratic Party is finally getting its stuff together and returning to being the party for the average American (all Americans). It passed the huge infrastructure act that creates American jobs and effectively fights climate change.

It exposed Jan. 6 for what it was: an attempt to steal the election from the majority that elected Joe Biden and the Democrats. It is putting up a good fight in the House of Representatives by calling out the MAGA performance art fascists for what they are.

I want to speak to the issue of his age that creeps into the cruelest caricatures. As he puts it, “Just look at me” (and look at what he accomplished in his first two years with the barest majority in Congress!). This inspires me (and frustrates his opponents!).

Not every 80-year-old is the same. He’s a great 80-year-old leader. We need to continue his wise, calm leadership.

We can’t allow another four years of Trump or Trump Lite. Let’s support our president!

Robert Burton

Corvallis