Letter: We need to block landfill expansion

Republic Services has withdrawn its current appeal to overturn the unanimous vote of Dec. 27 by the Benton County Planning Commission that blocked the expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill. This is very good news!

However, Republic Services plans to submit a new conditional use permit application to expand the landfill. We need to block the landfill expansion.

The Coffin Butte Landfill currently accepts up to 2,500 tons of waste per day. Benton County currently produces only about 12% of the garbage dumped at the landfill. The remaining garbage comes from as far away as Southwest Washington.

Meanwhile, it is important to do everything we can to extend the service life of Coffin Butte Landfill. We can do our part by reducing the amount of solid waste we send to the landfill.

We need to sort our garbage, recyclables, yard waste and compostable materials into the proper bins supplied by Republic Services.

Please go to the Republic Services website to read about its complete recycling and composting services.

Another unnecessary source of solid waste is returnable beverage containers. Please make note that more beverage containers are now returnable and are worth 10 cents each.

The local BottleDrop services located at 1111-A NW Ninth St. in Corvallis and at 2141 Santiam Highway SE in Albany are quick and convenient to use.

Just think, that’s another buck in your pocket for every 10 returnable items that you don’t throw in the garbage!

Chuck Goetzinger

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0