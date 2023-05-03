I just read retired college professor Mike Wolf’s view that the Second Amendment should be abolished (“Time to repeal the Second Amendment,” April 28).

In the same edition, front-page headline: “Texeira wanted to kill ‘a ton of people.’” He said this on social media.

Why wasn’t it flagged ahead? A simple program routine would instantly spot such wordings!

All emphasis should be on identifying evil and sick people: criminals, not guns!

I submit to you: We need guns more now than in the past!

Imagine being sound asleep at night, and being suddenly awakened by a buzzing, sawing noise!

You realize it sounds like a saw but not super loud. It is a battery chainsaw, now a common garden and yard item. You hear a splintering; in less than a minute an intruder has entered your house!

Now the sound is coming toward your bedroom, toward your family!

You should realize now why law-abiding Americans must have firearms rights.

Every home should have a means of immediate defense. Police arrival time is too long!

Do you want politicians to tell you how many bullets you can have in your gun, or do anything to limit your home defense?

Think of this reality when gun issues come up. Lawful people with guns are not the criminals.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon