Letter: We need better care for less cost

Response to Feb. 20 Schaefer column, “Undermining employer-based health coverage:”
Nine reasons employer-provided health insurance is terrible for your family and business:
- It’s gone when you need it most — you lose your insurance when the family breadwinner gets sick and can’t work.
- It’s a rip-off — you pay $24,000 a year for incomplete coverage, 20 to 30% administrative overhead, unaffordable deductibles and surprise bills.
- It’s tenuous — your insurance may change as your employer’s needs change.
- It’s confining — you don’t get your choice of doctors and hospitals.
- It’s unfair — businesses with older employees pay higher premiums and out of pocket.
- It’s divisive — it creates pariah status for employees with an expensive illness (employer’s cost can double if one employee has a million-dollar claim).
- It’s terrible for your career — people stay in jobs that don’t let them realize their full potential or start their own business.
- It’s a distraction — managers spend time on health insurance instead of customers and products.
- It’s bad for America — employer-provided health insurance is the top reason U.S. health care costs are almost $4 trillion, approaching one-fifth the size of the U.S. economy.
Ms. Schaefer five times uttered “government-run” as though the defense of our nation’s health and borders should not be government-run. Which company or conglomerate does Ms. Schaefer nominate to ensure health and health care for all Americans, wealthy and unwealthy?
Health care should not depend on employment. We need better care for less cost with Medicare for All. Make it happen. Join Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.
Michael Huntington
Corvallis