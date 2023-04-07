A petition circulating about the landfill is causing quite the kerfuffle in county government.

So much so that a subcommittee of the Benton County Talks Trash workgroup created six new “findings” in an attempt to discredit it. The commissioners even issued a media release selectively changing the petition’s wording — and its meaning — thereby rejecting the concerns of nearly a thousand petition signers.

In a nutshell, the petition asks the commissioners to oppose any landfill expansion until the county has a sustainable materials management plan to guide them.

The twisted rewording says the petition asks them to delay consideration of any new land use at the landfill.

This is smoke and mirrors. The petition does not ask them to delay consideration.

The landfill already seriously interferes with uses on adjacent properties and the character of the area, and imposes an undue burden on public improvements, facilities and services. An expanded landfill will only make things much worse.

Landfilling here forever is not the only option. There are alternatives that can and must be explored and implemented before the dump is full (15 years).

Approving an expansion now renders moot any future materials management plan. Denying it this go-round (based on evidence — there will be plenty) allows the county time to gather the facts needed for a better future.

Curious? See for yourself. Search the internet for “VNEQS” (name of the group circulating the petition) and/or “Coffin Butte Landfill petition.”

Debbie Palmer

Corvallis