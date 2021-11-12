Letter: We must take bold, decisive action

Between unprecedented drought periods, unpredictable oceans and a wildfire season that grows longer every year, Southern Oregon has become all too familiar with the existential threat of climate change.

Luckily for us voters in Oregon’s 4th congressional district, Congressman Peter DeFazio has been one of the most consistent advocates for climate-focused infrastructure and clean energy policies during his three decades in Congress.

As chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Congressman DeFazio has played a vital role in advancing the Build Back Better framework in Congress, which would be an unprecedented investment in Oregonian families, workers and infrastructure. Here are just a few of the provisions that Congressman DeFazio has helped spearhead:

Being proactive in fighting the effects of climate change by providing for efficient transportation; helping rural communities stay connected by expanding broadband access and high-speed internet, and rebuilding roads, bridges, and highways; easing the burden on families by lowering the cost of child care, expanding Medicare coverage, extending the child tax credit and ensuring paid family leave; creating millions of well-paying jobs in construction, essential services, transportation and more, while making it easier for working parents and protecting low-wage workers.

After his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House on Nov. 5, Peter DeFazio is fighting to continue advancing our nation’s infrastructure and ensuring that it will help prevent further degradation of our environment. Congressman DeFazio understands that the only way to preserve Oregon’s natural beauty and identity is to take bold, decisive action.

Alicia Lyman-Holt

Corvallis

