Letter: We have lost our bearings, folks

I cannot understand nor wrap my head around the horrible lack of respect this country has for President Joe Biden, especially after four years of having a total crook and member of the mob, someone who bows down to Putin.

That clown or whatever you might call him took absolutely no responsibility for the pandemic, basically did nothing but watch television and got by with making some of the most horrid and uncivil remarks about people who deserved more.

What about the ability of this traitor to bully a woman candidate for president on public television and to meet with one of this country’s worst enemies without a monitor to take notes or be held accountable in a foreign country?

Then we have a congress with Republicans who cannot or will not stand behind their oath or uphold the Constitution.

What has happened to us as a country? Have we totally lost all respect for what this country or Constitution stands for and means?

What about the sacrifices that others through the years have given of their lives to preserve, protect and defend? Joe Biden is only one man, who obviously believes in the principles and precepts of the Constitution and the pursuit of all the benchmarks of what America has always been.

How does anyone expect Biden to be a magician who can turn the country around again after four years of Trump?

We have lost our bearings, folks!

James L. Schulte

Corvallis

